Horse show kicks off

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 4

Punjab Cabinet Minister Harpal Singh Cheema today inaugurated Chandigarh Horse Show in New Chandigarh. Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra also attended the inaugural function as special guests.

Cheema said the government would promote and give a special place to the heritage sport of the state, horse riding, so that the youth could show their talent in this sport.

Hayer said horse riding would be included in the upcoming “Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan”. Harsukhinder Singh Babbi Badal, manager of the The Ranch team, said the show would last seven days and the special attraction would be an open horse auction on the last day.

The following are the top three winners of various events held today.

Junior jumping: Azadnoor Singh (PPS), Tejvir Singh (PPS) and Fatehjit Singh (PPS); Preliminary dressage: RS Rana (ITBP), Vijay Partap (RTS, Saharanpur) and Hakeem Ali (RTS, Saharanpur); young and junior dressage: Rochak Sobti (EEC), Harshwardhan (PPS, Nabha) and Anant Kaur (PPS, Nabha); open top score jumping: Tejvir Singh (PPS), Gurbaz Singh (MESA) and Gurtera Singh (PP).

