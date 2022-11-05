Horse show kicks off

Mohali, November 4
Punjab Cabinet Minister Harpal Singh Cheema today inaugurated Chandigarh Horse Show in New Chandigarh. Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra also attended the inaugural function as special guests.
Cheema said the government would promote and give a special place to the heritage sport of the state, horse riding, so that the youth could show their talent in this sport.
Hayer said horse riding would be included in the upcoming “Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan”. Harsukhinder Singh Babbi Badal, manager of the The Ranch team, said the show would last seven days and the special attraction would be an open horse auction on the last day.
The following are the top three winners of various events held today.
Junior jumping: Azadnoor Singh (PPS), Tejvir Singh (PPS) and Fatehjit Singh (PPS); Preliminary dressage: RS Rana (ITBP), Vijay Partap (RTS, Saharanpur) and Hakeem Ali (RTS, Saharanpur); young and junior dressage: Rochak Sobti (EEC), Harshwardhan (PPS, Nabha) and Anant Kaur (PPS, Nabha); open top score jumping: Tejvir Singh (PPS), Gurbaz Singh (MESA) and Gurtera Singh (PP).
#Chetan Singh Jouramajra #gurmeet singh meet hayer #harpal cheema #Mohali
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi, Punjab take responsibility for farm fires
Promise to resolve issue by next winter | Seek Centre’s supp...
Take urgent steps, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena urges Punjab CM
Request you (Mann) to undertake substantive measures to cont...
Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Amritsar
Trader held; initial probe hints at group rivalry
Spurious drugs: Another drug fails test, Sonepat firm faces ban
Firm already under scanner over contaminated cough syrups li...
Injured Imran Khan vows to resume protest march
Supporters take to streets | 2 more suspects held