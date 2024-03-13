Panchkula hospital holds glaucoma awareness walk

Panchkula, March 12
The Drishti Eye Hospital organised a glaucoma awareness walk on Tuesday. Haryana Additional Chief Secretary Finance Anurag Rastogi, Labour Commissioner Mani Ram Sharma and Head, Department of Advanced Eye Centre at PGI Chandigarh participated in the walk. Officials said regular screening intervention may prevent glaucoma. They said Drishti Eye Hospital has been working to combat irreversible blindness due to glaucoma for the 29 years.
