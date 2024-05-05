Hospital holds programme for new mothers

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 4

The Department of Community Medicine at AIMS Mohali collaborated with DHS Punjab to launch a project that aims to provide crucial support to breastfeeding mothers.

A two-day training session was held for CHOs of the district at the hospital on May 3 and 4. Principal investigator of the project Dr Anuradha Nadda, underscored the importance of supportive linkages in addressing breastfeeding challenges. Dr Nadda spoke about managing breastfeeding issues such as sore nipples and insufficient milk supply.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali