Hospital organises awareness programme on organ donation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 14

On the occasion of the Organ Donation Day, an awareness programme was organised by Western Command Hospital, Chandimandir, to sensitise personnel of the Indian Army and their family members about the importance of donating body organs to those in need.

A 400-strong audience was educated about organ donation.

The organisers called upon the attendees to take a pledge to donate their organs, as it could give some patients a new lease of life.

