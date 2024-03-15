Mohali hospital raises awareness on kidney diseases

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 14

Fortis Hospital observed World Kidney Day with the launch of Sahaayak – a support group for dialysis patients.

Dr Amit Sharma, senior consultant, nephrology, addressed patients and stressed on the importance of early diagnosis to help prevent kidney disease.

Discussing kidney health, Dr Sharma said, “Kidneys help filter blood and remove toxins from the body. If the kidneys are not functioning well, toxins build up and cause gradual loss of function of the kidneys. This health condition should not be ignored and warrants immediate medical intervention.”

