Hosts Chandigarh defeated in junior softball championship

Chandigarh, May 28
Andhra Pradesh defeated hosts Chandigarh 16-3 in a girls’ super league match, during the ongoing 40th Junior National Softball Championship at Panjab University today. Delhi went down to Telangana 2-6, while Rajasthan ousted Kerala 3-0. Madhya Pradesh, meanwhile, recorded a 1-0 win over Andhra Pradesh.
In their second league matches, Maharashtra defeated Chandigarh 10-0, Telangana outplayed Rajasthan 4-2 and Kerala routed Delhi 7-1. In the last match, Madhya Pradesh recorded a 6-2 win over Maharashtra.
