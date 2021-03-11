Hosts Chandigarh defeated in junior softball championship

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 28

Andhra Pradesh defeated hosts Chandigarh 16-3 in a girls’ super league match, during the ongoing 40th Junior National Softball Championship at Panjab University today. Delhi went down to Telangana 2-6, while Rajasthan ousted Kerala 3-0. Madhya Pradesh, meanwhile, recorded a 1-0 win over Andhra Pradesh.

In their second league matches, Maharashtra defeated Chandigarh 10-0, Telangana outplayed Rajasthan 4-2 and Kerala routed Delhi 7-1. In the last match, Madhya Pradesh recorded a 6-2 win over Maharashtra.