Hosts, Khalsa public school to vie for handball title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 15

The Tribune School, Sector 29, registered a (13-1) win over St Mary’s School, Sector 37, in a handball tie during the ongoing 5th The Tribune Trust Sports Festival, organised under the theme Mainstreaming of Physical Education and Sports under the Fit India week, in Sector 29 here today.

Ansh scored four points, while Rishab added three to the winning tally. Aditya Rana (2 points), Abhay, Taukeer, Fallha and Tanish (1 point each) also contributed to the win. Krishna gathered the only point for the losing side.

Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 56, won the second match by registering a (15-10) win over St Peter’s School, Sector 37. Nikhil Patel remained the main performer for the side as he contributed 12 points, while Karan Patel (2 points) and Deepak Bhatt (1 point) were other main performers. Prince (5 points), Harshanj (3 points), Aditya and Kavyansh (1 point each) scored for the losing side.

In the first handball semi-finals, Guru Nanak Khalsa Public School, Sector 30, drubbed the Sector 56 team (14-05). Tarun and Shubham scored four points each and Vikcey (3 points), Nagender (2 points) and Jignesh (1 point) contributed to the win. Nikhil Patel (4 points) and Karan Patel (1 point) were the two main performers for the losing side.

In another semi-final, the hosts defeated the Sector 16 team (26-18) to enter the final. Aditya Rana (9 points), Alok (8 points) Rishab (5 points), Nitesh (2 points), Taukeer and Ansh (1 point each) were the main scorers for the winning side. Viney and Akshit (5 points each), Piyush (4 points), Dilraj and Sandhiya (2 points each) performed for the side.

Tribune eves in netball final

The hosts defeated St Peter’s team (16-4) to make it to the netball final. Tamanna (10 points) and Sirat (6 points) scored for the winners, while Anwesha (3 points) and Nitya (1 point) scored for the losing side. In another match, Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, registered a (16-13) win over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 20. Manyata (12 points) and Yahvi (4 points) scored points for the winning side, whereas Joya (4 points) and Niharkia (1 point) performed well for the Sector 20 team.

Dr Mandeep Thour, Associate Professor, Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, awarded Rs 1,100 each to Aditya Rana and Vinay for their performance.