Hosts win netball tie on Day 1

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 14

The Tribune School, Sector 29, defeated St Mary’s School, Sector 46, by 10-1 in a netball tie during the opening day of the 5th The Tribune Trust Sports Festival, started with the theme Mainstreaming of Physical Education and Sports under the Fit India week. Sirat added six points, while Tamana added four to the winning team’s tally. Akshita grabbed the only point for the Sector 46 team.

St Peter’s School, Sector 37, overpowered CL DAV School, Sector 7, by 9-0 as Anvisha (8 points) and Nitya (1 point) scored for the side. Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, defeated Government High School, Karsan, by 22-07 with the help of Manyata (16 points) and Yahvi (6 points). Annu scored seven points for the losing side. Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 20, defeated Ankur School, Sector 14, by 13-04. Gurleen scored eight points and Tamana added five to the winning tally. Rupanshi scored four points for the losing side.

In handball, Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, recorded a 20-09 win over Janendra School, Panchkula. Shubham (11 points) remained the main scorer for the winning side, while Tarun and Naginder added three points each. Vicky added two and Anand scored one. For the Panchkula outfit, Ankush and Vishal scored two points, while Suraj, Ritik, Nishesh, Aniket and Vikas scored one point each.

Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, recorded a 23-14 victory over St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, with the help of Dilray (6 points), Piyush and Viney (5 points each), Sahidhya (3 points), Daksh (2 points) and Vaibhav and Akshit (1 point each). Raghav and Sagar scored five points each for the Sector 44 team, while Ansh (2 points) and Raj Yadav and Gursimran (1 point each) also contributed.

St Mary’s team defeated CL DAV by 8-3. Krishna (4 points), Kanishk (3 points) and Shrain (1 point) scored for the winning side. Vikas (2 points) and Kawal (1 point) scored points for the losing side.

Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated by Dr Dolly, Deputy Director, Sports, Panjab University. Former Indian handball player Deepa and former national medallist Amit Kumar also attended the event.