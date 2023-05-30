Hotel manager hits woman cop, video goes viral

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 29

A video of a woman assistant sub-inspector (ASI) being assaulted by a man has gone viral on social media. As per information, an ASI had gone for the spot visit in connection with a crime against a woman at a hotel in Naraingarh when its manager allegedly misbehaved with her. The incident took place last week. In a video, the manager was purportedly seen yelling at the ASI, misbehaving and asking her to come down from stairs.

The ASI slapped the hotel manager for misbehaving with her. And in return, the manager also started hitting the woman ASI. He was arrested on the spot by other on-duty policemen. Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, SP, Ambala, said, “The hotel manager misbehaved with the ASI following which a case was registered against him and he was arrested.”