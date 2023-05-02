Hotel owner among two held for burglary

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 1

Two persons, including a hotel owner, have

been arrested by the Crime Branch of the Chandigarh Police in a case of burglary.

The suspects have been identified as Kapil Dev, owner of KD Hotel in Kajheri, Sector 52, and Shakeel Rana, alias Monu, a resident of Sector 51.

The police said a theft was reported at a house in the area falling under the jurisdiction of the Sector 49 police station. Valuables, a laptop, wristwatch and other items were stolen from the house.

During investigation, Rana was nabbed from Sector 51 with a stolen watch. Rana further revealed that he had sold the stolen laptop to Kapil for Rs 6,000, following which Kapil was also arrested and the laptop was recovered from him.

The police said a pearl set and car keys stolen from the house had also been recovered. Both accused had a tainted past. Shakeel Rana was earlier been arrested in a theft case and Kapil Dev was arrested in a case of the Copyright Act.