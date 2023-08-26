Hotelier gets 2-year RI in cheque bounce case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 25

A local court has sentenced Sunil Kumar Bansal, managing director of Garib Nawaz Hotel Pvt Ltd, Industrial Area, Chandigarh, to undergo two years of rigorous imprisonment in a cheque bounce case. The court also directed the accused to pay Rs 3.55 crore of the cheque amount as compensation to the complainant.

The court pronounced the judgment on a complaint filed by Arvind Baloni, director, TDS Management Consultant Pvt Ltd, Mohali. He had alleged Rs 3 crore was paid to the accused for leasing out Hotel Turquoise. The possession of the hotel was to be handed over to the complainant on April 15, 2017, but the accused failed to do so.

He alleged the hotel was already in possession of another concern and the accused duped him by executing the lease deed. To compensate the complainant, the accused issued a cheque amounting to Rs 3.55 crore, but the same was returned with the remarks “account closed”.

Bansal denied all charges and said he was not liable to pay any amount to the complainant and the cheque was issued as a security amount. After hearing the arguments, the court sentenced Bansal to undergo rigorous imprisonment for two years and directed him to pay the compensation.