Hottest June day in Chandigarh in 5 years, no respite in sight

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, June 5

The city today witnessed the hottest June day in five years and there is no respite in sight in the coming days.

Dept issues heatwave warning The city has been witnessing a heatwave for the past few days and it increased further on Sunday.

Heatwave conditions are considered when the maximum temperature is over 40°C and is 4.5°C to 6.4°C above normal for the day.

The department has issued a heatwave warning for the next five days.

The maximum temperature in the city today was 44.5°C, six degrees above normal. Last year, the highest maximum temperature in June was 41.9°C. In June 2020, the highest maximum temperature was 40.4°C. It remained a bit higher in June 2019 when the highest maximum temperature was 44.2°C.

In June 2018, it was 42.3°C. In fact, since 2011, it was only thrice that the highest maximum temperature in June remained higher than this month so far. In over a decade, it was in June 2012 that the highest maximum temperature touched 45.1°C.

“Southwest winds are coming from Rajasthan. Whenever that happens, hot conditions prevail. Secondly, the weather has been dry,” said Manmohan Singh, Director, Chandigarh Meteorological Department, on the rising temperature. He said there was no immediate relief in sight from the current hot conditions. “The temperature will continue to stay on the higher side till June 9. There could be some relief after that as a western disturbance is likely. There could be a probability of rain,” said the Met Director.

According to the Met forecast, the maximum temperature is expected to rise further to 45°C. It is predicted to be 45°C on Monday and Tuesday. Thereafter, it could hover between 43°C and 44°C. The minimum temperature in the city today was 25.9°C, two degrees above normal. It is expected to gradually rise and may reach up to 29°C by June 10.