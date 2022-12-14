Hourly charges mooted for street parking in Sector 35-D, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 13

Following UT Administration’s directions, the Municipal Corporation has proposed hourly charges for parking of vehicles outside houses in Sector 35-D as part of its community parking pilot project. The residents’ welfare body has threatened to move court against the policy.

Fee being imposed Members, area councillor met on Tuesday and opposed the move. Charges are simply being imposed on us. Pulkit Sharma, RWA, Sector 35-C & D Move impractical It is impractical. The UT Administration is supposed to ensure welfare of the people, not impose new taxes. HS Lucky, City Congress chief

As per the proposal, there will be no charges for the first half an hour. Subsequently, varying rates will be applicable for up to four, six, eight, 10 or 12-hour parking outside houses. The pricing proposal will be tabled at a House meeting for approval later this month.

Under the move, parking space will be provided in the area between the road and boundary wall of residences. The space will be developed as a slope for parking and will be marked/numbered.

On the basis of payment, a token will be issued. If parking is done without making the payment, the traffic police on duty will tow away the vehicle.

A detailed plan for fee structure for street parking in the residential areas of Sector 35 will be out soon.

Officials say locals should park vehicles inside residential premises as street parking will be on a chargeable basis. Those not having own space should park vehicles in the community parking.

The policy has been notified with an aim to address the chaotic parking situation in the city and encourage a shift from use of personal vehicles to public transport.

Protesting the move, Pulkit Sharma, general secretary, Residents’ Welfare Association, Sector 35-C and D, said if the decision was not rolled back, they would be forced to move court.

“RWA members along with the area councillor held a meeting and they unanimously opposed the move. There is no such requirement. Charges are simply being imposed on us,” said Sharma.

The authorities had been suggesting open areas near JW Marriott and Kisan Bhawan for community parking, he said. “Senior citizens and young children may need their vehicles in emergency situations at night. How will they walk all the way to the community parking at night? Also, most of the houses have tenants. How can all vehicles be adjusted on the premises?” he added.

City Congress president HS Lucky said: “It is unrealistic and impractical. The UT Administration is supposed to ensure welfare of the people, not impose new taxes at a time of high unemployment and inflation. The decision to charge for parking outside houses will lead to huge resentment.”

No fee for first half an hour

Free parking outside houses for the first half an hour

Varying rates for up to four, six, eight, 10 or 12 hours of parking

Pricing proposal to be tabled in House for approval this month

Slots outside houses to be marked