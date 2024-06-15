House burgled in Pinjore, valuables worth Rs 2 lakh missing

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 14

A resident of Pinjore, who was away to Hisar for a month, returned to a burgled home yesterday.

In a complaint to the police, Dhruv Sheoran, a resident of DLF Valley, stated that he had locked his flat and gone to Hisar along with his brother Karanvir on May 14. He stated that when he returned home on June 13, he found that the rear door of the flat had been broken and various items, including Rs 1.25 lakh in cash and a few gold items kept in a locker, had been stolen.

On the basis of the complaint, the Panchkula police have registered a case under Sections 380 (theft) and 457 (lurking house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code.

