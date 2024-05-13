House burgled in Sector 19

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A house in Sector 20 has been burgled. The complainant alleged that Rs 15,000, 1,000 pounds and a bank passbook were stolen from her sister’s house. A case has been registered at the Sector 19 police station and investigation been started. TNS

Man arrested for drinking in public

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a man for drinking in public and creating a nuisance. The police said Gurpreet (25), a local resident, was consuming liquor and creating a nuisance near the petrol pump in Sector 20. The police registered a case at the Sector 19 police station. He was later released on bail. TNS

Sohraab 2nd in golf meet

Chandigarh: Local golfer Sohraab Singh Talwar claimed second position in the Indian Golf Union Main Tour at Clover Greens Golf Club, Tamil Nadu. He finished runners-up in the Category C with a level par score of 73-70-67 over three days. Prior to this, he won the IGU feeder tour event at the AFT Gurgaon, and claimed second position at Shubhankar Sharma All-India Invitational Golf Meet. TNS

Rugby football c’ship at PU

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Rugby Football Association will organise the State Sub-Junior, Junior and Senior (boys and girls) Championship at the Panjab University Football Grounds on May 18 and 19. Players born during 2011-13 will be eligible to participate in the sub-junior category, while those born between 2006 and 2008 can participate in the junior events. The interested teams can confirm their entries with the organisers before May 16. TNS

P’kula school win by 24 runs

Chandigarh: St Soldier Divine Public School, Panchkula, defeated Sky World School (SWS) by 24 runs, during the ongoing17th Sub-junior Little Champs Cricket Trophy. Batting first, the Panchkula team posted 197/9 with the help of Vivaan Garg (41), Atharv Beakta (27) and Riyaansh Thakur (16). Ayaan Ansaari claimed four wickets, and Pinjaan took three for the bowling side. In reply, SWS posted 175 as Samarveer Singh (53), Manraj Singh (35) and Hirday Garg (25) remained the main scorers for the side. Vivaan Garg picked three, Aarik took two and Atharv Verma bagged one wicket for the bowling side. In the second match, St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, defeated Chandigarh Cricket Nursery by nine wickets.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.