House meet today, to decide on waste plant

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 12

In a special meeting tomorrow, the Municipal Corporation (MC) House will take a call on setting up a new waste processing plant in Dadu Majra.

The civic body will later float a tender for hiring an agency to install new machinery and run the plant.

The move comes after the UT Administration accepted the recommendations of the CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), a consultant hired by the MC, to set up an integrated waste processing plant in Sector 25.

Temporary compost plant on agenda too

Besides the new waste processing plant, the corporation proposes to build a temporary composting plant to process fresh wet waste. The agenda will be taken up tomorrow.

After removing 12,000 MT of RDF, produced during biomining at Dadu Majra waste dumping ground, the MC will reclaim the entire 20 acres of land. The MC has set July as the deadline for the same.

After getting physical possession of the land, the corporation has planned to set up a new waste processing plant at the site.