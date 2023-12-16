Panchkula: House of family 'involved' in drug biz razed in Kalka

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 15

The authorities demolished the house of a family allegedly engaged in narcotics trade using a JCB in Kalka today.

A police spokesman said the Panchkula police had collected the details of the property acquired through narcotics trade by Meena Kumari, wife of Satguru, a resident of Bhairo ke Sair in Kalka, and given it to the Municipal Council, Kalka.

Sources said the family had illegally constructed this house and people living nearby were upset with the illegal drug business.

The police said apart from Meena and Satguru, their family members Sonam, Neeraj Kumar, Sumit, alias Sonu, and Sunaina were involved in 13 cases of smuggling of drugs like heroin and ganja and cases had been registered at the Kalka police station in this regard.

Meanwhile, a police spokesperson said cops were continuously conducting awareness campaigns to save the common man from drugs.

If any person consumed drugs or was involved in its trade, the public could inform the police on WhatsApp on helpline number 708-708-1100. The identity of the informant would be kept secret, the spokesperson added.

#Kalka #Panchkula