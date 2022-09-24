Houses for slum dwellers on Panchkula MC’s agenda

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, September 23

In a major relief to people living in slum areas of the Panchkula city, the Municipal Corporation would be allotting plots to slum dwellers.

An agenda in this regard will be brought in the general house meeting of the municipal corporation which would be held on September 29, in which the people living in Rajiv, Indira Colony and Kharag Mangoli will be discussed to allot one or two marla plots on which houses covering 200 to 350 square feet would be constructed.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goel after releasing the agenda in consultation with Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said there was a long-standing demand of the people living in the colonies that they should be allotted plots, for which the municipal corporation has identified the site for cutting plots in four villages. He said these plots would be allotted to the people living in the Indira Colony and Kharag Mangoli and a survey had already been conducted in this regard. He said under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, these houses will be constructed for the slum dwellers in various villages. There are thousands of people living in Rajiv, Indira Colony and Kharag Mangoli, who have been demanded plots instead of flats for the past several years.

Kulbhushan Goyal said if the agenda was passed unanimously then all the facilities including houses would be handed over to the residents of these slums of the city. He said arrangements for basic facilities, including sewerage, water, roads, street lights will be developed by the MC.

Goyal said four colonies of Panchkula—Manav Colony, SBI Colony, Association Colony Bhainsa Tibba and Chandi Kotla Colony, Chandimandir—have been proposed to be regularised as per Section 3 of the Haryana Management of Civic Amenities and Infrastructure Deficient Municipal Areas (Special Provisions) Amendment Act of 2016.

The Mayor said that a proposal was also being made to install air purifiers at different places in the city to reduce pollution in the city. He said due to the large number of industries, dumping grounds and highways in the city, there has been a significant decline in the parameters of air, for which it has been proposed to install air purifiers as per the requirement.

Other items on agenda

The other points in the agenda include making compost pits in all parks, repairing of cremation grounds under the municipal area, closing of meat and liquor shops within 2.5-km radius around Mata Mansa Devi temple, allotting of 17 kanal and 8 marla land to RRC and NDRF on collectorate rates and shifting of LPG godowns from the city area, charging Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 as fine from Vita booth shopkeepers for encroaching land around the booths and Rs 2,000 fine to be charged from dog owners who have not registered their pets.

Four colonies to be regularised

