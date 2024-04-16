 Houses outside ‘lal dora’ will be regularised: Sanjay Tandon : The Tribune India

  Houses outside 'lal dora' will be regularised: Sanjay Tandon

Houses outside ‘lal dora’ will be regularised: Sanjay Tandon

Houses outside ‘lal dora’ will be regularised: Sanjay Tandon

BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon assured people that their houses outside “lal dora” will be regularised. File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 15

BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon assured people that their houses outside “lal dora” will be regularised.

Tandon was speaking at a grand conference of the people of 22 villages and Mani Majra region in Kishangarh. He said the trust with which the people of 22 villages and Mani Majra region placed a turban on his head, he would fully respect it.

While placing their main three demands before the BJP candidate, hundreds of people from the above mentioned areas placed a turban on his head.

Tandon said this was an opportunity not only to bring the BJP to power for the third time, but also to give speed to the wheel of development going on in the country. He said the opposition was conspiring to change intentions of the people by misleading them, hence everyone needs to be alert and tell this to their family, neighbors and friends about the public welfare policies and schemes of the BJP.

BJP city president Jitender Pal Malhotra and former president Arun Sood also addressed the programme. Party vice president Rambir Bhatti, general secretary Hukam Chand, Senior Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Sandhu were among others, who attended the programme.

INDIA alliance will have historic win in Chandigarh, says Ahluwalia

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today held meeting to chalk out a strategy to defeat BJP the with a big margin in Chandigarh during the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting at Sector 35 was attended by party leaders Prem Garg, Pradeep Chhabra, Chandramukhi Sharma, Vikram Dhawan, Vijaypal, Meena Sharma, PP Ghai, Mayor Kuldeep Kumar, councillors and others.

AAP co-incharge SS Ahluwalia said at the meeting, everyone unanimously announced that they would register a historic victory for the INDIA alliance candidate in Chandigarh. He said the entire country was deeply troubled by the anti-people policies of BJP. In the last 10 years, the BJP has ruined the entire country. “The people of Chandigarh are also yearning for basic facilities. People are so fed up with BJP that now it has become difficult for their leaders to even enter the villages.” The INDIA alliance would have a historic win in Chandigarh, he said.

Mayor Kumar said the city residents were eagerly waiting for the Lok Sabha election to vent their anger on the BJP. The residents of Chandigarh were ready to take revenge for the murder of democracy committed by BJP during the mayor elections.

Garg said the AAP would give full support to Congress nominee Manish Tiwari and would send him to the Lok Sabha. tns

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

#BJP


