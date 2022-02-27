Houses with gates opening on V-2, V-3 roads to get notice in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 26

For the violation of building bylaws, the UT Estate Office is in the process of issuing notices of resumption/cancellation to the owners of those houses who have gates opening on the V-2 and V-3 roads.

The UT Administration has built cycle tracks in almost all sectors of the city and opening of gates on V-2/V-3 roads was creating hindrance and obstruction to the public passage.

Official spokesperson said the Estate Office had already completed a survey of all such houses with gates opening on these roads.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-Estate Officer Vinay Pratap Singh said gates causing any obstruction to public passage could be termed a blatant violation of the building bylaws. The DC said the owners of such houses should set right the said violation within a month.