Houses with gates opening on V-2, V-3 roads to get notice in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, February 26
For the violation of building bylaws, the UT Estate Office is in the process of issuing notices of resumption/cancellation to the owners of those houses who have gates opening on the V-2 and V-3 roads.
The UT Administration has built cycle tracks in almost all sectors of the city and opening of gates on V-2/V-3 roads was creating hindrance and obstruction to the public passage.
Official spokesperson said the Estate Office had already completed a survey of all such houses with gates opening on these roads.
Deputy Commissioner-cum-Estate Officer Vinay Pratap Singh said gates causing any obstruction to public passage could be termed a blatant violation of the building bylaws. The DC said the owners of such houses should set right the said violation within a month.
