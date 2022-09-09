Chandigarh Housing board invites e-bids for 178 properties

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 8

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has invited e-bids for 178 commercial and residential units from September 16.

Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, said e-tenders for 96 commercial units on a leasehold basis, 81 residential properties on a freehold basis and one commercial property, also on a freehold basis, could be submitted till October 11 up to 10 am and the bids would be opened the same day.

The CEO said a few more units may also be included at the time of actual start of the e-tender process. He said 47 residential units (2 BHK and EWS) were being included for the first time in the e-tender process.

Prospective participants could visit the website — www.chbonline.in — to get the detailed procedure for submission of earnest money and e-bids.

He said stickers had been pasted at each unit and the location of each unit was available on Google Maps.

The residential units could be inspected every Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm, and commercial units every Wednesday. “Bidders are free to revise their bid amount (increase or decrease) any number of times till the closure of the e-tender process,” he added.

