Chandigarh Housing Board yet to receive eco nod for IT Park scheme

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, April 3

The launch of a housing scheme at IT Park is likely to get delayed as the Chandigarh Housing Board is yet to receive environmental clearance for the project.

Recently, UT Adviser Dharam Pal had directed the CHB to expedite the process for obtaining environmental clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change so that the scheme could be launched at the earliest.

An official of the CHB said they had already submitted the application for environment clearance with the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority to be forwarded to the ministry, but the CHB was yet to receive the approval.

He said most of the approvals, including for the revised building plans and drawings, electricity, public health and town planning had already been received from the departments concerned, but environmental clearance was still awaited.

The scheme was approved by the board of directors of the CHB in December 2020. Although the exact rates of flats are yet to be decided, the tentative cost ranges between Rs1.5 crore and Rs2.75 crore. The project land is part of 123 acres that CHB got back from Parsvnath Developers after a long-drawn legal battle.

The CHB has planned to construct 728 flats in three categories in seven-storey towers on IT Park plots 1 and 2, which are spread over 16.6 acres, for the general public.

In the project, the towers will have two basements with a provision for parking of two cars for each flat in addition to surface parking for visitors. The scheme will have 28 four-bedroom, 448 three-bedroom and 252 two-bedroom flats.

A four-bedroom flat is likely to cost nearly Rs2.75 crore, a three-bedroom flat Rs1.90 crore and a two-bedroom flat Rs1.30 crore. The CHB is also planning to construct flats for the governments of Punjab and Haryana for their MLAs and officers.

