Housing plan: MP Mansih Tewari offers to fight case free for employees

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, June 20

With the UT Administration planning to move the Supreme Court against Punjab and Haryana High Court’s decision to give land for employees self-financing housing scheme on 2008 brochure rates, city MP Mansih Tewari has shown willingness to fight the case free of charge for the employees.

It was also his 2024 Lok Sabha election promise. “If the administration moves the SC, my services are available to employees,” he told Chandigarh Tribune.

However, Dr Dharmendra, general secretary, UT Employees Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) Housing Welfare Society, said, “We have requested the administration to implement the HC order and provide flats to the employees who have been waiting for it for 16 long years. We will fight the case even in the SC, if the administration decides to move it. As far as the MP’s request is concerned, our office-bearers will sit and decide on it.”

He appealed to the administration that it should consider the case as several employees have retired or died waiting for the dream house for no fault of theirs. “It was delayed from the administration end, so why should employees suffer,” he said.

As per sources, the UT Administrator has given in-principle approval to file a review petition in the apex court.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Supreme Court