 HP arrest: Gangster’s aide Parry had many run-ins with Chandigarh cops : The Tribune India

HP arrest: Gangster’s aide Parry had many run-ins with Chandigarh cops

Was last held with illegal arms in 2022 extortion case, bailed out later

HP arrest: Gangster’s aide Parry had many run-ins with Chandigarh cops

Inderpreet Singh, alias Parry



Tribune News Service

Amit Sharma

Chandigarh, January 15

An active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and aide of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, Inderpreet Singh, alias Parry, who has been arrested by the Punjab Police from a Sundernagar hotel in HP, was nabbed by the UT police in March last year for making extortion calls to businessman, club and hotel owners.

Parry, a Sector 33 resident, has had several run-ins with the UT police over the past one decade. Parry was nominated in at least five cases in Chandigarh, of which he was acquitted in two.

A case of assault, rioting and Arms Act registered on June 29, 2011, is among the oldest ones against Parry, in which Bishnoi was also an accused. The matter is sub judice.

Parry and Bishnoi, both of whom were classmates in college, entered the world of crime during their graduation days at DAV College, Sector 10. The recent case was registered against Parry and five other Bishnoi gang members on charges of making extortion calls, which had led to his arrest.

During the crackdown on their extortion racket, the Operations Cell led by Inspector Amanjot Singh had nabbed Parry from his house in Sector 33 on March 16, 2022.

A pistol and 10 live cartridges were recovered from him. His interrogation had further led to the recovery of a Glock pistol and 10 live cartridges and a US-made rifle and 10 live cartridges. The recovery of weapons had left the cops shocked as Glock is used by country’s special forces and the Chandigarh police.

A few months after his arrest, Parry, son of a retired Punjab Police Inspector, was released on bail.

This was not the first time Parry had landed in police net. In July, 2017, he was arrested along with a gangster carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on him. Parry along with gangster Bharat Bhushan, alias Bhola Shooter, was nabbed from Sector 63 by Inspector Ranjodh Singh, who was then the SHO of Sector 49 police station. A fortnight prior to his arrest, Bhola Shooter was involved in the murder of Lavi Deora, a member of the Vicky Gounder gang, at Kotakpura in Punjab.

  • 2011: Booked for rioting, assault and Arms Act at Sec 39 police station; matter is sub judice
  • 2013: Booked under Sections 336, 435, IPC, & 25, 54 and 59, Arms Act, at Sec 3 police station; acquitted in 2019
  • 2014: Booked under Sections 307, 452, 506, 336, 397, 323, 34, IPC, and Arms Act at Sec 26 police station; acquitted in 2018
  • 2017: Booked in an Arms Act case at Sec 49 police station; matter is sub judice
  • 2022: Arrested in extortion & Arms Act case registered at Sec 26 police station; probe on

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Haryana Government extends winter break in private, government schools till January 21

2
Nation

Air India urination case: In a surprise U-turn, Shankar Mishra tells Delhi court 'woman peed on her own seat'

3
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

4
Nation

Tunisha Sharma made last phone call to her mother, asked her to book tickets for Chandigarh: Lawyer tells court in Maharashtra

5
Punjab

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Patiala

Bharat Jodo Yatra is all about spreading love, Rahul Gandhi says at Sirhind

7
Jalandhar

Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died

8
Trending

After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot in Punjab in 4 degrees Celsius

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh resident among 4 nabbed by wildlife officials for hunting barking deer near Anandpur Sahib

10
Chandigarh

Winter break in Chandigarh schools extended till January 21

Don't Miss

View All
Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission
Nation

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snowfall; tourists flock to hill station
Himachal

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snow; tourists flock to hill station

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour
Amritsar

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour

Employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months
Punjab

Punjab employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months

How would have Bollywood celebrities accepted their food orders, well Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking them
Trending

How would Bollywood stars accept their food orders; Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking celebs

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings
Trending

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings

Top News

68 killed as Nepal plane crashes

68 killed as Nepal plane crashes

Carrying 72, aircraft falls into gorge near Pokhara airport ...

Defence strong at LAC, ready for any contingency: Army Chief

Defence strong at LAC, ready for any contingency: Army Chief

Icy winds lash region, minus 1°C in Faridkot

Icy winds lash region, minus 1°C in Faridkot

Ground frost could hit crops, say experts

Punjab Police nab Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar’s aide in Himachal

Punjab Police nab Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar's aide in Himachal

DC seeks report on sinking McLeodganj roads within 10 days

Kangra DC seeks report on sinking McLeodganj roads within 10 days


Cities

View All

Two road mishaps snuff out six lives in rural areas

Two road mishaps snuff out six lives in rural areas

Barbed fence along IB to be shifted, says Dhaliwal

Three arrested for harbouring criminals

MC team warns dairy owner of action at Ghanupur Kala

Open House: What steps should be taken to protect the homeless from the biting cold?

Bathinda administration starts work on new proposal for Takht Damdama Sahib rail link

Bathinda administration starts work on new proposal for Takht Damdama Sahib rail link

Dense fog in Punjab, Bathinda coldest

Doctor shot at in Bathinda

Token system to end queues at Advanced Cardiac Centre

Token system to end queues at Advanced Cardiac Centre

BJP, AAP to slug it out as Cong, SAD may abstain

Dense fog likely for 2 days

Tribunal allows HSVP to axe 3,500 trees in Sec 20

Manpower outsourcing service charge raised up to 7% by Centre

Delhi air quality improves, GRAP-III curbs revoked

Delhi air quality improves, GRAP-III curbs revoked

Book officers who stopped funds for ‘mohalla’ clinics: Sisodia to L-G

L-G bypassing elected govt, subverting law, claims AAP

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Jalandhar after 24-hour hiatus owing to Cong MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s demise

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Jalandhar after 24-hour hiatus owing to Cong MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s demise

Cong MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh cremated in native village in Jalandhar; Rahul Gandhi, state leaders attend last rites

‘Ambulance lacked devices, father could have been saved’

Chaudhary’s sudden demise creates vacuum in Dalit politics

PCS officers work on Saturday following order from state govt

Dilapidated Dugri-Dhandra stretch continues to pose threat to motorists

Dilapidated Dugri-Dhandra stretch continues to pose threat to motorists

2 held with 16 stolen mobiles

Ambulance staff continue strike

Bank accounts, properties of dy jail superintendent, wife under scanner

50-yr-old neighbour arrested for rape attempt on minor

String of injuries due to banned Chinese manjha

String of injuries due to banned Chinese manjha

At annual dog show, illegal sale of puppies goes unchecked

Nabha police seize 2.6-kg opium, 1 held