HP arrest: Gangster’s aide Parry had many run-ins with Chandigarh cops

Tribune News Service

Amit Sharma

Chandigarh, January 15

An active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and aide of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, Inderpreet Singh, alias Parry, who has been arrested by the Punjab Police from a Sundernagar hotel in HP, was nabbed by the UT police in March last year for making extortion calls to businessman, club and hotel owners.

Parry, a Sector 33 resident, has had several run-ins with the UT police over the past one decade. Parry was nominated in at least five cases in Chandigarh, of which he was acquitted in two.

A case of assault, rioting and Arms Act registered on June 29, 2011, is among the oldest ones against Parry, in which Bishnoi was also an accused. The matter is sub judice.

Parry and Bishnoi, both of whom were classmates in college, entered the world of crime during their graduation days at DAV College, Sector 10. The recent case was registered against Parry and five other Bishnoi gang members on charges of making extortion calls, which had led to his arrest.

During the crackdown on their extortion racket, the Operations Cell led by Inspector Amanjot Singh had nabbed Parry from his house in Sector 33 on March 16, 2022.

A pistol and 10 live cartridges were recovered from him. His interrogation had further led to the recovery of a Glock pistol and 10 live cartridges and a US-made rifle and 10 live cartridges. The recovery of weapons had left the cops shocked as Glock is used by country’s special forces and the Chandigarh police.

A few months after his arrest, Parry, son of a retired Punjab Police Inspector, was released on bail.

This was not the first time Parry had landed in police net. In July, 2017, he was arrested along with a gangster carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on him. Parry along with gangster Bharat Bhushan, alias Bhola Shooter, was nabbed from Sector 63 by Inspector Ranjodh Singh, who was then the SHO of Sector 49 police station. A fortnight prior to his arrest, Bhola Shooter was involved in the murder of Lavi Deora, a member of the Vicky Gounder gang, at Kotakpura in Punjab.