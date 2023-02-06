Himachal Pradesh Dy CM Mukesh Agnihotri visits Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 5

Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Mukesh Agnihotri and MLA Rajinder Rana visited Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, Sector 35, Chandigarh.

They were received by HS Lucky, president, Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee, and senior leaders, office-bearers, Councillors, members of Mahila Congress, Indian National Trade Union Congress, Seva Dal and other congress workers.

Matters related to Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh were discussed in the meeting.

#Congress #mukesh agnihotri #rajiv gandhi