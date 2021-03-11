HP girls beat Chandigarh team by 7 wickets

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 24

Chandigarh girls lost to Himachal Pradesh by seven wickets in their last match of the Women’s Seniors T20 League played at Rajkot.

Himachal Pradesh girls surpassed the target of 105 in the 15th over after losing three wickets.

Batting first, Chandigarh scored 104 runs in the stipulated 20 overs. Monika Pandey (32) was the top scorer, followed by Kashvee (29) and Amanjot Kaur (21).

In reply, the Himachal Pradesh opener, Nikita Chauhan, scored 52 runs. Sushma Verma (23) and Prachi Chauhan (22) were the other main contributors to the score for the side.