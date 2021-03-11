HP girls beat Chandigarh team by 7 wickets

Chandigarh, April 24
Chandigarh girls lost to Himachal Pradesh by seven wickets in their last match of the Women’s Seniors T20 League played at Rajkot.
Himachal Pradesh girls surpassed the target of 105 in the 15th over after losing three wickets.
Batting first, Chandigarh scored 104 runs in the stipulated 20 overs. Monika Pandey (32) was the top scorer, followed by Kashvee (29) and Amanjot Kaur (21).
In reply, the Himachal Pradesh opener, Nikita Chauhan, scored 52 runs. Sushma Verma (23) and Prachi Chauhan (22) were the other main contributors to the score for the side.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs
Heavy police force deployed in Ropar ahead of Alka Lamba's appearance before SIT
Congress leaders stage protest