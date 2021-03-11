Himachal Pradesh native acquitted in liquor smuggling case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

A local court acquitted a resident of Himachal Pradesh of liquor smuggling as the prosecution failed to prove the charges.

The police had registered a case against Ajay Kumar in 2015 for the offences punishable under Section 420 of the IPC and Section 61, (1), 14 of the Excise Act, alleging that he was selling liquor of the state of Haryana from a vend situated in Mauli Jagran.

The police alleged that by selling Haryana liquor, the accused was causing loss to the UT Administration and violating the excise rules too.

The counsel for the accused, Swaraj Arora and Mohak Arora, argued that the police had falsely implicated Ajay Kumar in the case. They said the police failed to prove that the accused was at the liquor vend at the time of the alleged recovery. They said there was no independent witness who joined the investigation.

After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused of the charges framed against him.