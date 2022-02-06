HP resident gets 1-year RI in road accident case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 5

TPS Randhawa, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, has sentenced a person to undergo one year of rigorous imprisonment for injuring a person in a road accident. The court also imposed a fine of Rs2,000 on the convict.

The police registered a case against Mohit Thopta of Rohru, Shimla, on May 8, 2017, for the offence committed under Sections 279, 337 and 338 of the IPC and Section 181 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The FIR was registered on a complaint of Ajay Kumar, a resident of Baltana.

Ajay said he, along with his friend, was going to distribute newspapers on his scooter in Sector 22, Chandigarh, on May 8, 2017, He was on his scooter, while his friend, Umesh, was going ahead of him on his bike. When his friend reached Sector 27-C, Chandigarh, a Scorpio vehicle being driven in a rash and negligent manner came from the Sector 27-C side and hit the biker.

He said his friend was tossed into the air before falling on the road. Instead of stopping the vehicle, the Scorpio driver took a turn and kept on driving the vehicle towards the Sector 27/28 light point, dragging the bike that got stuck under the vehicle. The police presented a challan against the accused.

On finding a prima facie case, charges were framed against the accused to which he pleaded not guilty. The counsel for the accused denied allegations.

The additional public prosecutor argued that the prosecution had been able to prove case beyond the shadow of reasonable doubt. After hearing the arguments, the court said the complainant had clearly deposed that the accused was driving vehicle in a rash and negligent manner, causing grievous injuries to the victim.

"In view of the gravity of the offence, the convict does not deserve any leniency or benefit of probation as the injured person was virtually crippled due to the accident," said the court in the order.