Himachal youth dies as bike, bus collide head-on in Mohali

Mohali, June 26
A 27-year-old youth died while another was injured when a speeding luxury bus hit their bike at the Phase 1 intersection here on Tuesday night.
Deceased Sukhwinder Singh, a native of Kangra, HP, was employed in a private firm in Mohali. Sandeep, a resident of Sector 56 employed in an industrial unit, was injured in the accident.
The CCTV footage of the incident showed a speeding bus coming from the Chandigarh side colliding head-on with the bike. The victims were dragged to some distance before the bus comes to a halt with the bike stuck under it.
The victims were rushed to the GMSH-16 where doctors declared Sukhwinder dead. Sukhwinder had taken leave to celebrate his birthday at his hometown today.
