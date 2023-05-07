Hry DGP hears out employees at Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 6

Haryana DGP PK Agrawal today chaired a B-level welfare meeting at the police auditorium in Ambala City. Nearly 300 police officers and employees from across the state attended the meeting.

As per the police spokesman, welfare meetings were held every month to resolve the issues being faced by police employees and their family members. After hearing out the employees, the DGP issued instructions to the officials concerned to take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare of the employees.

ADGP AS Chawla, ADGP Shrikant Jadhav and several other senior officials were present at the meeting.

Earlier, the DGP inaugurated the senior wing building at Police DAV Public School in Ambala City and announced a grant of Rs 25 lakh for the school infrastructure. IG Ambala range Sibash Kabiraj and SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa were present.