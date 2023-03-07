HSIIDC plans to expand Barwala Industrial Area

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, March 6

Buoyed by a good response to the industrial as well as commercial plots in an e-auction, the Haryana Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) plans to acquire the adjoining land for the expansion of the Barwala Industrial Area.

The HSIIDC has given three options for land acquisition to farmers. Apart from Barwala block, farmers and landlordas of Raipur Rani block can also give their land to the HSIIDC to develop it under the industrial and commercial schemes. It is necessary that there are large chunks of land with the farmers. If farmers wished, they can jointly give their land to the HSIIDC, but it should be a minimum of 100 acres.

The Barwala Industrial Area is spread over two phases. Phase 1 has been established on 103 acres with 334 industrial plots all of which have been allotted. Phase 2 has an area of 650 acres, of which 50 per cent area has been sold out. The remaining 50 per cent area will also be auctioned soon. The HSIIDC will acquire land from nearby farmers and landlords and the latter can contact the Estate Manager at the HSIIDC office in Barwala.

Of the three options given to farmers and landlords for land acquisition, one is E-land portal. Farmers and landlords can give their land through the portal and the HSIIDC will pay them according to the market rate. The ownership of the land acquired will be completely with the HSIIDC.

The second option is land pooling policy. Farmers and landlords, whose land is acquired, will be given residential and commercial sites in the developed area. Farmers and landlords will be given 1,200 sq yd in lieu of one acre of land acquired. It will have a residential site of 1,000 sq yd and a commercial one of 200 yards.

Land partnership policy is the third option under which farmers and landlords will give their land to the HSIIDC at the collector rate and become partners through an agreement. In three years, the department will develop this land and the farmers and landlords will get 50 per cent of the earnings from the auction of the developed land. This new scheme was created by the Haryana Government for land acquisition about two months ago.