HSIIDC to e-auction 11 biz sites at Barwala Ind'l Area

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, March 11

The Haryana State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) is going to e-auction 11 showroom sites in the Industrial Area of Barwala, the registration for which has already started.

Bids have been invited for sites meant for hotels, restaurants, car showrooms, shopping malls, etc. The reserve price of a 5,000 sq ft commercial site is Rs 2,72,02,500 and the tentative date of the e-auction is March 22. All sites face the highway.

Buoyed by a good response to its e-auction of small shops in the commercial area on November 27, the HSIIDC decided to auction large commercial sites. In October 2022, HSIIDC had allotted 30 shops measuring 6 feet by 18 feet. The reserve price of each shop was Rs 65,28,600, while the units fetched Rs 1.59 crore to Rs 1.73 crore.

The commercial area is being developed on six acres along the Barwala Industrial Area.

The HSIIDC will also conduct e-auction of a school site adjacent to the Barwala Industrial Area, Phase 2. The reserve price of the site measuring 3,764.64 sq m has been kept at Rs 11,625 per sq m, which comes to Rs 4.37 crore. The registration for participating in the auction was earlier till January 19, which has now been extended till March 16. The auction will be held on March 21.

Raghuveer Singh, Estate Manager, HSIIDC, said the commercial site was being developed on the demand of the industrialists of Barwala.