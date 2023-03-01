HSIIDC to e-auction hotel site at Panchkula IT Park

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, February 28

The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has decided to e-auction a budget hotel-cum-commercial site of 7,079 sq m area at the IT Park in Sector 22.

The reserve price of the site has been set at Rs 26.75 crore. Bidders would be required to deposit earnest money of Rs 1.33 crore to participate in the auction. The registration for the e-auction has started and would remain open till March 9. A tentative date of March 14 has been fixed for the e-auction.

Owners and employees of various companies operating from the IT Park had been demanding a budget hotel or some commercial area for the past several years. They averred that they had to go to sectors across the flyover to dine out as there was no hotel or restaurant in their area.

There are 27 plots of various sizes in the IT Park and 11 of these have been developed, while construction is underway on four.

Due to the proximity of the site to national highway and good connectivity with international airport at Mohali besides Delhi, Shimla, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, HSIIDC officials expect good revenue from the auction of the hotel site.

Sanjay Phogat, Estate Manager, HSIIDC, said on the demand of the executives and employees of the companies working in the IT park, a plan had been made to develop a budget hotel and commercial area. The hotel site would be auctioned in the month of March for which registration had been started, he added.

The last auction was held on December 22 after a gap of several years and the HSIIDC had earned around Rs 34 crore from three plots at the IT Park. The HSIIDC had received seven applications for the three plots of 3,600 sq m. Two plots were sold for Rs 12.60 crore each, while the third was auctioned for Rs 9.80 crore. Their reserve price was fixed at Rs 9.72 crore.

Earlier, the HSIIDC had allotted plots to IT companies through draw of lots in 2008. Then, the plots were allotted at the rate of Rs 7,000 per sq m.

