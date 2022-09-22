HSSC recruitment scam: Panchkula police SIT nabs 2 more suspects

Panchkula, September 21
A special investigation team (SIT) of the Panchkula police has arrested two more persons in the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) male constable recruitment exam scam, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 116.
The suspects have been identified as Sandeep, a resident of Khatkad village in Jind district, and Vikram, a resident of Uglana village in Hisar district.
A tip-off was reportedly received by the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police from the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, Panchkula, on February 1, 2022 that some candidates had cheated during the written examination for recruitment to the post of male and female constables. Fingerprints of some candidates were not matching. After investigation, it was found that some candidates had committed fraud in the police recruitment exam.
A case was registered under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC and the Haryana Public Examination (Prevention of unfair means) Act 2921 at the Sector 5 police station.
SIT in-charge ACP Vijay Kumar said the suspects were arrested on September 20. They were produced in a court, which remanded them to judicial custody.
