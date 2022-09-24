HSSC recruitment scam: SIT nabs another suspect

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 23

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Panchkula police have arrested one more person in the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) male constable recruitment exam scam, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 118. The suspect has been identified as Ravi, a resident of Harki Dev Colony in Rohtak.

A tip-off was reportedly received by the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police from the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, Panchkula, on February 1, 2022 that some candidates had cheated during the written examination for recruitment to the post of male and female constables. Fingerprints of some candidates were not matching. After investigation, it was found that some candidates had committed fraud in the police recruitment exam.

