HSVP hikes water tariff by 20 per cent, Panchkula residents miffed

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 12

The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has effected a 20% increase in water tariff in sectors, prompting a sharp reaction from residents. With the hike, the HSVP will mop up additional Rs 10 crore every month from residents of sectors across the state.

Bharat Hiteshi, chairman, House Owners Welfare Association (HOWA), Sector 10, said residents had been issued water bills with revised rates, putting an extra burden on them.

He said the HSVP had decided to increase water tariff by 5% every year in the 2018, but the decision could not be implemented due to certain reasons and later due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The authorities had now increased the tariff by 20% in one go, which sector residents had decided to oppose.

Hiteshi said residents would have to pay an additional Rs 10 crore in drinking water tariff per month across all sectors of the state.

Asserting that water tariff in sectors was five times that of colonies, he urged Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana Assembly Speaker and local MLA to withdraw the hike with immediate effect to give relief to residents already reeling under inflation.