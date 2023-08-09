HSVP ‘withdraws’ hike in water fee

Panchkula, August 8
The Citizens’ Welfare Association (CWA) and residents of Panchkula have hailed the decision to waive the hefty water charges imposed arbitrarily with effect from 2019.
CWA members revealed that in 2019, the water charges for domestic usage up to the first 10 kl were increased to Rs 2.63 per kl (after adding a 5% increase). However, the recently levied charges of Rs 3.19 per kl (after a 20% increase) in the water bills did not go well with the residents.
During discussions with HSVP officials, CWA members were informed that the government orders were being implemented. Concerned about the discrepancy, the CWA took up the matter with CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and Principal Secretary to CM V Umashankar, seeking a resolution.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful
Home Minister rules out change of guard in Manipur, question...
India beat Pakistan 4-0 in Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament
Harmanpreet Singh scores twice
Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP’s stopped
Police said AAP delegation was stopped and sent back in view...
You killed 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi targets Centre
The debate had been initiated by Congress leader Gaurav Gogo...
A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens
The action brings misogyny in politics back to focus