HSVP ‘withdraws’ hike in water fee

Panchkula, August 8

The Citizens’ Welfare Association (CWA) and residents of Panchkula have hailed the decision to waive the hefty water charges imposed arbitrarily with effect from 2019.

CWA members revealed that in 2019, the water charges for domestic usage up to the first 10 kl were increased to Rs 2.63 per kl (after adding a 5% increase). However, the recently levied charges of Rs 3.19 per kl (after a 20% increase) in the water bills did not go well with the residents.

During discussions with HSVP officials, CWA members were informed that the government orders were being implemented. Concerned about the discrepancy, the CWA took up the matter with CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and Principal Secretary to CM V Umashankar, seeking a resolution.

