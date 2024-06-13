Hubbies spar over water scarcity in House meeting

Mohali, June 12
It almost came to blows in the House meeting of Dera Bassi Municipal Council on Tuesday as the councillors and 'stakeholders’ deliberated on the issue of water scarcity during peak summers.
BJP councillor Vikrant Pawar of Ward 19, husband of MC president Ashu Upneja, Naresh Upneja, and husband of Ward 7 Councillor Vipandeep Kaur, Ravinder Singh, had a fiery exchange over the problem of water scarcity. The heated exchange almost came to an end before the other councillors restrained the trio.
Later, Vikrant Pawar gave a written complaint to the Executive Officer, alleging that Naresh Upneja and Ravinder Singh, husbands of the president of MC and Ward 7 councillor, were illegally present in the meeting and creating a ruckus.
Pawar alleged that MC President Ashu Upneja and Councillor Vipandeep Kaur are ‘Rubber Stamps’, adding that no development work was being done.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Over 40 Indians among 49 dead in Kuwait building fire
Most of them workers from Kerala | Govt rushes MoS to extend...
Naidu is Andhra CM, eyes Rs 1L cr for Amravati project
Faces challenges of raising funds, keeping poll promises
40 Indians among 49 killed as massive blaze engulfs building in southern Kuwait's Mangaf
PM Modi sends Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti V...