Hubbies spar over water scarcity in House meeting

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 12

It almost came to blows in the House meeting of Dera Bassi Municipal Council on Tuesday as the councillors and 'stakeholders’ deliberated on the issue of water scarcity during peak summers.

BJP councillor Vikrant Pawar of Ward 19, husband of MC president Ashu Upneja, Naresh Upneja, and husband of Ward 7 Councillor Vipandeep Kaur, Ravinder Singh, had a fiery exchange over the problem of water scarcity. The heated exchange almost came to an end before the other councillors restrained the trio.

Later, Vikrant Pawar gave a written complaint to the Executive Officer, alleging that Naresh Upneja and Ravinder Singh, husbands of the president of MC and Ward 7 councillor, were illegally present in the meeting and creating a ruckus.

Pawar alleged that MC President Ashu Upneja and Councillor Vipandeep Kaur are ‘Rubber Stamps’, adding that no development work was being done.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Dera Bassi #Mohali