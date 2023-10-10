Fire breaks out at Chandigarh PGI's Nehru Hospital; 400 patients evacuated

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 10

A fire broke out at Nehru Hospital in the PGI here around Monday midnight.

The fire is suspected to have started following a short circuit in a computer room.

However, the quick response from the hospital's staff prevented any loss of life.

Hospital residents, faculty, administrators and engineering personnel were deployed in evacuating the patients from the affected old building. Firefighters were on the scene to control the blaze, which was brought under control.

The patients requiring ventilators were moved to designated areas, ensuring their continued care. A total of 415 patients, including pregnant women and children, were relocated to other wards.

