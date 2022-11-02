Human chain formed

A human chain was formed by non-teaching staff from the Administrative Block to the Vice-Chancellor's Office in order to observe Vigilance Awareness Week under the theme 'Corruption-free India for a developed nation'. Honey Thakur, president, PUSA, addressed a gathering of around 200 employees.

Run for unity

The NSS wing of the Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46, and the Department of Public Administration organised various events to celebrate National Unity Day and to commence Vigilance Awareness Week celebrations. Principal Dr Abha Sudarshan administered the National Unity Day pledge to staff and students. Later, NSS volunteers took part in a one-km run for unity around the college campus.

Interactive session

A special interactive session was organised on National Unity Day by girls' hostel number- 6 and boys' hostel number 5 to mark Patel's birth anniversary. Resource person Dr Bharat highlighted the contribution and sacrifices made by Patel by drawing in inferences from his life. He underlined the role played by Patel as an activist, lawyer, freedom fighter and statesman. The session was attended by around 50 inmates of the hostels.