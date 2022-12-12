Saksham Prakriti Welfare Society apprises about basic rights on Human Rights Day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 12

Human Rights Day was observed in the Auditorium of Zoology Department at Panjab University with great fanfare by Saksham Prakriti Welfare Society in collaboration with The Humsafar Trust, CLFI, Canadian Fund for Local Initiative and Punjab University Student Council.

The day is observed every year on 10 December — the day the United Nations General Assembly adopted, in 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

On the occasion, chief guest Patrick, Consul General of Canada, spoke about human rights and how the Canadian government is engaged in ensuring human rights.

Other distinguished guests of the programme were Professor Gulshan Kumar, Professor of Economics, UILS, PU; Kewal Krishna Adiwal, former mayor and BJP leader; Dr Navneet Kaur, Professor of Political Science and Aarsh Puri (Counseling Psychologist).

Osheen Sarkar from the Transgender Community, a student of Punjab University, spoke her life struggle and encouraged everyone for education.

Kittu Saurabh spoke how she climbed Mount Everest, Bikram Kohli gave information about LGBTIQ and human rights, Transgender Raju, Chhaya, Sweety, Mahi, Noor, Chand, Vinod also spoke on the occasion. The event was attended by over 70 people.