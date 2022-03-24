Humbled by Padma honour: Prem Singh

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 23

Social worker Prem Singh received the Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind during the 2022 Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. He was honoured for his commendable work in the field of social work.

Hailing from Behrampur Zimidari village in Ropar, Prem Singh has been been working for the community-based rehabilitation of leprosy-affected persons and for the revival of their human rights.

The 70-year-old Mohali resident said he would continue his work till leprosy was eliminated from the country. “I am humbled by the honour given to me by the country. It boosts my morale to work for leprosy patients and senior citizens. It feels like all your hard work has been recognised by society,” he said after returning home. The retired audit officer has funded the movement from his pocket and even sold his house to build a shelter to rehabilitate patients.

Recounting his experience, Prem Singh said he had the opportunity to explain his work to the President Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.