Hunar Gill wins 3 bronze medals

Tribune News Sewrvice
Chandigarh, September 10
Mohali shooter Hunar Gill has won three bronze medals in the 32nd All India GV Mavalankar Shooting Championship held at the Army marksmanship unit in Mhow (Indore). She scored 393 points to claim three bronze medals each in the junior women category, youth women category and sub-youth women category.
