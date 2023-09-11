Hunar Gill wins 3 bronze medals

Tribune News Sewrvice

Chandigarh, September 10

Mohali shooter Hunar Gill has won three bronze medals in the 32nd All India GV Mavalankar Shooting Championship held at the Army marksmanship unit in Mhow (Indore). She scored 393 points to claim three bronze medals each in the junior women category, youth women category and sub-youth women category.

