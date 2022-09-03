Panchkula rehri market fire: Hundreds lose lone source of livelihood

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, September 2

For Ashima Khurana, who ran a shop at the rehri market, the fire incident couldn’t have come at a worse time, as she had barely started putting her life back on track after losing her husband a few months ago.

Firefighters douse the flames.

A woman looks at the place where once stood her shop.

She is among hundreds of families who have lost jobs and only source of livelihood.

Fighting back tears, Ashima said she was making ends meet by running a purse shop at the market after her husband’s death. The fire incident has come as a big jolt for her, as her only source of income has been snatched away. She urged office-bearers of various market associations to help all those affected get back on their feet.

Traders’ associations offer succour Office-bearers of various market associations at a meeting in Sector 9 said Rs 3 crore would be required to rebuilt 148 kiosks.

The amount will be spent on creating structures. Separate financial aid will be given to shopkeepers to buy goods.

The meeting was attended by association representatives BB Singal, Rohit Sen, DK Chauhan and Anil Thapar.

Vansh Raj Gupta, another shopkeeper, said he had been saving up for his daughter’s wedding slated for October 24.

With the shop gutted, he wasn’t sure whether he would go ahead with the wedding as planned, he said.

However, some help has come his way with the Shirdi Sai Seva Samaj offering aid. Society’s Anil Thapar said they would bear the expenses incurred on the wedding. He also announced a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the shopkeepers.

The Mathuradas Lajwanti Subhash Hiteshi Foundation, another NGO, said it would extend financial help to the affected shopkeepers and buy goods to run their businesses.