Hundreds of Chandigarh employees celebrate May Day

Chandigarh, May 1

On a call of Federation of UT Employees and Workers Chandigarh, employees of UTMC and other departmental organisations and CITU jointly organised the May Day celebration near Electricity Office Sector 18 today.

After paying tribute to the martyrs, federation leaders raised their major demands such as stop privatisation of public sector institutions, abolishing the new pension system and repealing the PFRD Act and confirming all contract.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh-Punjab Union of Journalists (CPUJ) organised Labour Day at Sector 17 Plaza to recall sacrifices of the people who gave up their lives for the cause of working class. On this occasion a large number of journalists formed a human chain by holding hands of one another to press their genuine demands.

CPUJ president Vinod Kohli demanded inclusion of electronic media in the purview of the Press Council by renaming it as the Media Council.

MC organises health camp

The Municipal Corporation celebrated International Labour Day today with a large number of workers participating in various programmes across the city. The civic body organised an on-site preventive health check-up camp at C&D waste plant in Industrial Area here.