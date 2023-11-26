 Hurts to see Punjab reeling under debt, says Kiran Bedi : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
Ex-Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi gives away an award during FAP at a university in Gharuan on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Vicky



Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 25

On the first day of the Federation of Private Schools Awards (FAP) held on the campus of Chandigarh University, a total of 607 awards were given, which included 179 schools in the best schools national award category, 153 principals in the best principal award category and 55 teachers in the best teachers’ national award category. In the students’ category, 107 students were honoured with the Pride of India award for their academic achievements, while 113 students were honoured with the Sports Achievement Award for showcasing their excellence in various sports at the national level.

The FAP National Awards are given every year to the best schools, teachers, principals and students from private schools all over India.

Among the dignitaries present at the event was former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Kiran Bedi. Dr Bedi spoke to the gathering at the inauguration of the event. She said, “It is painful to see Punjab under debt, which is rising every year. Hence, we all need to join hands and work hard to create a Punjab that will lead by example in sports, education, development, industries and the welfare of its citizens.

She added, “We should make a 5-year plan and all the stakeholders, such as industry, farmers, youth, institutions and the government, should systematically work to achieve the goals that will help make Punjab a prosperous state of India.”

#Mohali #Private Schools


