Hyderabad defeat Chandigarh eves by nine wickets

Chandigarh, January 3
Hyderabad eves recorded a one-sided nine-wicket win over Chandigarh, during the Women Under-15 one-day trophy match, at RDCA Ground, Raipur.
After winning the toss, Hyderabad skipper Kavya put Chandigarh to bat. The side posted 109/9 in allotted 35 overs. Geet Pahwa (40 off 80 balls, with four boundaries) remained the main scorer, while Taisha Manchanda (18) was the other notable scorer for the side. As many as five batters of Chandigarh were run out by Hyderabad fielders.
N Sai Thanu Sri claimed two wickets, while Ch Deekshitha and Akshaya Nandhigama took one wicket each for the bowling side.
In reply, Hyderabad posted 110/1 in 17 overs with the help of unbeaten contributions by K Nidhi (52 off 51 balls, with nine boundaries) and Sandhya Gora (41 off 45 balls, with seven boundaries).
Jais claimed the only wicket for the bowling side.
