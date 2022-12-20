HYDRO-2022 at PEC from Dec 22-24

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 19

The Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University) is going to hold the 27th International Conference on Hydraulics, Water Resources, Environmental and Coastal Engineering: HYDRO-2022 from December 22 to 24.

More than 300 researchers from the IITs, NITs and reputed universities/institutes have registered for the event.

PEC Director Baldev Setia said the conference was in line with the Sustainable Development Goal 6 of the United Nations. He said Gajendra Singh Shekhwat, Minister of Jal Shakti, and Rajinder Singh, ‘Waterman of India’, would attend the event.