Hyeon Seok Seo, Moise Kouame to clash for title today

Chandigarh, January 5
Hyeon Seok Seo of Korea and Moise Kouame of France moved into the championship round of the J100 Chandigarh ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors Tournament being held at the CLTA complex in Sector 10.
Hyeon Seok defeated Shanker Heisnam of India 6-2, 7-5. Hyeon Seok played top class tennis in the first set and won it 6-2. In the second set, both players played a high intensity game and Shanker broke Hyeon Seok serve in the seventh game. The Korean came back strongly after being 3-4 down and managed to win the set and match 7-5.
In another semifinal, Moise Kouame of France upset second seed Rethin Pranav Senthil Kumar of India in a three-setter 4-6, 7-5, 6-0.
In the girls singles, third seed Shihomi Li Xuan Leong of Malaysia entered the final. Shihomi defeated Rioko Umekuni of Japan 6-4, 6-2 in straight sets. Shihomi will face sixth seed Maria Goloviva in the girls singles final tomorrow. Maria had defeated seventh seed Tzeng Mu Jie of Taipei 6-3, 6-1 in straight sets.
Daniil Stepanov and his partner Luc Wieland of Switzerland won the boys doubles’ title. In the girls doubles final, Yu-Chen Lin and Tzeng Mu Jie of Taipei defeated Aishi Bisht and Laxmisiri Dandu of India 5-7, 6-3 [10-5]. The finals of boys and girls singles will be played tomorrow.
