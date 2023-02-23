I-League: Ajay fashions RoundGlass Punjab win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 22

A first half goal from midfielder Ajay Chhetri helped RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) beat NEROCA FC 1-0 and claim three points in I-League at Khuman Lampak Stadium, Imphal.

RGPFC retained second position with this win on head-to-head record along with table toppers Sreenidi Deccan. RGPFC coach Staikos Vergetis made two changes to the starting lineup bringing in Brandon Vanlalremdika and Khaiminthang Lhungdim instead of Abhishek Singh and Ashis Pradhan.

The RGPFC lads controlled the match by keeping possession of the ball. Juan Mera and Brandon turned out to be a trouble for the NEROCA defenders, and the side got a golden opportunity to open the scoring from a free kick by Mera. His perfect pass was received by Ajay Chhetri, who was standing unmarked inside the box, but his header went wide.

The next phase of the match was dominated by NEROCA, who started to create chances. Jamaican striker Jourdain Fletcher tested RGPFC keeper Kiran Kumar Limbu with a free kick that was expertly saved by the latter. Moments later, a shot by Sweden Fernandes, from outside the box, hit the post and went out.

RGPFC took the lead in the 34th minute when a loose ball was picked up by Luka Majcen in the midfield. He passed it on to Brandon, who shot it for a cross right on the top of spot-kick mark. Chhetri, who rose above two defenders, found the net past NEROCA keeper Poirei Meitei.

Later, NEROCA had a golden opportunity to equalise in the dying seconds of the half. Nonganba Akoijam, who was standing free inside the box, got a pass from the right corner and had an open goal to finish, but he missed the opportunity. The second half saw NEROCA come all out to find the equaliser. They had their chances to equalise. However, they were hindered by RGPFC keeper Limbu on multiple occasions. He was rock solid and made many saves frustrating the host’s attack line. Fernandes, Jourdaine Fletcher and Bayi Komo tried but could not find a way past Limbu.

RGPFC also had their chance to finish off the game but Brandon blasted over the post from close range. Limbu was awarded the Hero of the Match. RGPFC have 40 points from 18 matches, while NEROCA FC have 21 points from 18 matches. RGPFC will face Sudeva Delhi FC on February 26 at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula.

Solitary goal comes by Chhetri header

RGPFC took the lead in the 34th minute when a loose ball was picked up by Luka Majcen in the midfield. He passed it on to Brandon, who shot it for a cross right on the top of spot-kick mark. Chhetri, who rose above two defenders, found the net past NEROCA keeper Poirei Meitei.